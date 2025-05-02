iPad

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

Don’t miss out on snagging the M3 iPad Air in today’s deal. The 11-inch M3 model 128GB Wi-Fi is down to just $499 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The smaller variant of the M3 iPad Air is versatile and more compact, allowing you to carry it wherever you go. The M3 chip can handle any modern app or game, whether it’s a note-taking app for school, emails for work, or browsing on social media. Apple Intelligence is supported too, so you can make quick work of your daily tasks.

M3 iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air becomes more versatile when paired with the right accessory. Get a Magic Keyboard, and the tablet turns into a mini laptop. An Apple Pencil turns the iPad Air into a blank canvas for ideas, sketches, and more. Last but not least, you can count on the all-day battery. Get the discounted iPad Air with M3 chip today!

