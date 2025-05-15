iPad

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

Now is the time to get yourself a capable iPad Air with the M3 chip. Today, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model is down to just $529 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The iPad Air is a complete tablet in itself, capable of becoming a laptop replacement when you need it. However, the introduction of Apple Intelligence takes that a step further, with the built-in AI handling all your daily tasks with improved efficiency. Up front is a beautiful Liquid Retina screen for accurate and vibrant colors, making the iPad Air a canvas for your video and photo content. In addition, you can watch your favorite videos and TV shows anywhere.

M3 iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $529.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The wi-fi has been updated to 6E for a more stable connection, while the all-day battery ensures you won’t run out of juice in the middle of the day. Get the 11-inch M3 iPad Air with 256GB storage today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 19
iOS 19 to have AI-Powered battery management feature
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ to arrive on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Mac to School
New ‘Mac to School’ Video ads surface online
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac might debut before 2030
1 Min Read
Fortnite
‘Fortnite’ App submitted again for review to the App Store
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reportedly skirting around tariff with Brazil facility
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut late 2026
1 Min Read
Total War: Rome II
New ‘Total War: Rome II’ arrives on macOS
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix to add AI to user search
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Model is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?