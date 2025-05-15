The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off

Now is the time to get yourself a capable iPad Air with the M3 chip. Today, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model is down to just $529 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The iPad Air is a complete tablet in itself, capable of becoming a laptop replacement when you need it. However, the introduction of Apple Intelligence takes that a step further, with the built-in AI handling all your daily tasks with improved efficiency. Up front is a beautiful Liquid Retina screen for accurate and vibrant colors, making the iPad Air a canvas for your video and photo content. In addition, you can watch your favorite videos and TV shows anywhere.

The wi-fi has been updated to 6E for a more stable connection, while the all-day battery ensures you won’t run out of juice in the middle of the day. Get the 11-inch M3 iPad Air with 256GB storage today!