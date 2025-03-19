iPad

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

The M3 iPad Air just launched this month and it’s already getting great discounts. Today, the 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Wi-Fi is down to just $549 from its original price of $600 on Amazon. You might need to tick the box to see the price change on checkout.

The M3 iPad Air has all the hardware and features you’d like, including Apple Intelligence, Wi-Fi 6E, an all-day battery, and compatibility with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. You can turn it into a canvas with Apple Pencil for easy drawing or note-taking, or a mini-laptop with the Magic Keyboard. The screen is made from Liquid Retina technology, with features such as ultralow reflectivity and wide color so you get the best possible picture for all kinds of content.

Also, don’t forget the 12MP wide back and front camera for selfies, video calls, and capturing those special moments. Get the discounted 11-inch M3 iPad Air today!

