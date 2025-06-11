The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off

The M3 iPad Air is a portable tablet that can handle all your work and entertainment needs. Today, the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi and 128GB storage is down to just $499 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

Powered by the M3 chip, the iPad Air becomes a capable machine for productive and creative tasks, as well as the latest games and apps. It’s able to run all day thanks to a hefty battery and power-efficient chip, and the Liquid Retina display is simply a treat for the eyes. It’s worth noting that the screen has ultralow reflectivity that adds to the color. Pair it up with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you can be more productive on the go.

The 11-inch iPad Air has advanced cameras, namely the 12MP wide back and front cameras for capturing 4K videos and photos. Get the discounted M3 iPad 128GB today!