iPad

The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

The M3 iPad Air is unbeatable when it comes to doing all your daily tasks in a portable tablet. Today, the WiFi 128GB storage is down to just $549 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Maximize the iPad Air’s Apple Intelligence support by making work and play easy. You can write, create content, and get things done efficiently and with the help of AI. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and P3 wide color for accurate sketches and minor photo edits. iPadOS specializes in multitasking, which means you can have two browser windows or apps open in a side-by-side configuration.

iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You’ll like how advanced cameras eliminate the need for a separate headset or mic.You can activate Touch ID for signing in to apps or making Apple Pay payments. All this in a device that offers all-day performance. Get the discounted M3 iPad Air today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Arcade
New games arrive on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 lottery winners start receiving invitations
1 Min Read
RoboCop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City to make a macOS debut on April 30
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
CNBC+
CNBC+ arrives on Apple TV
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Apple testing OLED for iPad mini
1 Min Read
Apple Card
American Express and Visa try to land Apple Card partnership
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Plex iOS App
New Plex iOS app launches with new interface
1 Min Read
Find My
South Korea gains ‘Find My’ network
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.4
Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4
1 Min Read
iPad
The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?