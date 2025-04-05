The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off

The M3 iPad Air is unbeatable when it comes to doing all your daily tasks in a portable tablet. Today, the WiFi 128GB storage is down to just $549 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Maximize the iPad Air’s Apple Intelligence support by making work and play easy. You can write, create content, and get things done efficiently and with the help of AI. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers ultralow reflectivity, True Tone, and P3 wide color for accurate sketches and minor photo edits. iPadOS specializes in multitasking, which means you can have two browser windows or apps open in a side-by-side configuration.

You’ll like how advanced cameras eliminate the need for a separate headset or mic.You can activate Touch ID for signing in to apps or making Apple Pay payments. All this in a device that offers all-day performance. Get the discounted M3 iPad Air today!