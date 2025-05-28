iPad

The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $160 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Pro has a lot to offer, and today you can get it at a lower price. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $839 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with two new additions- the M4 chip and the Ultra Retina XDR display. The screen technology offers OLED viewing and sharper colors for the ultimate experience. This means you get greater immersion for watching TV shows, as well as editing photos and videos. The M4 chip supercharges the tablet and turns it into a makeshift laptop when you add a Magic Keyboard in the mix.

M4 iPad Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $839.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With iPadOS, you can practically do anything you want- play the latest and most demanding games, run apps, and browse the world wide web. Plus, a single full charge can easily last a whole day or two. Get the discounted 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple had plans for a satellite home internet service
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple might introduce new iPhone designs for the next three years
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp launches on iPad
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $134 Off
1 Min Read
Myst
‘Myst’ developer to update game versions for Apple Silicon
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
‘Ted Lasso’ team to begin production for fourth season
1 Min Read
Trump
Trump threatens 25% tariff on non-US made iPhones
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Another Apple Pay alternative goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple highlights iPhone features in newest videos
1 Min Read
iPhones
Trade-in values rise for several Apple products
1 Min Read
Simple Methods to Ensure Mac Security 10 Easy Ways to Check for Viruses
macOS now gets Ransomware Protection from Arms Cyber
3 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air: A steal deal at $550 (USD)
2 Min Read
Lost your password?