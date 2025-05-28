The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi is $160 Off

The M4 iPad Pro has a lot to offer, and today you can get it at a lower price. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $839 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with two new additions- the M4 chip and the Ultra Retina XDR display. The screen technology offers OLED viewing and sharper colors for the ultimate experience. This means you get greater immersion for watching TV shows, as well as editing photos and videos. The M4 chip supercharges the tablet and turns it into a makeshift laptop when you add a Magic Keyboard in the mix.

With iPadOS, you can practically do anything you want- play the latest and most demanding games, run apps, and browse the world wide web. Plus, a single full charge can easily last a whole day or two. Get the discounted 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip today!