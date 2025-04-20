iPad

The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 256GB WiFi is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Pro

Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports new modern features, including an OLED screen and the latest M4 chip. Today, the 11-inch model with 256GB storage and wi-fi is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

You can take the M4 iPad Pro anywhere you go and not miss having a laptop, thanks to its hardware and features. For instance, the M4 chip gives you the ability to run any app or game you want, while the Ultra Retina XDR display is great for professional editing and watching your favorite movies and shows. iPadOS is a versatile system and lets you multitask easily between two apps or browser windows. There’s no worry about the tablet running out of juice as a full charge can last a day or two without needing to plug in.

Apple iPad Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Add a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you’ll have a more versatile device you can fit in your bag or purse. Get it today!

