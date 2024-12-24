The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro is $150 Off

The latest iPad Pro has an excellent OLED screen and the powerful M4 chip. Today, the 512GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $1,099 from its original price of $1,249 on Amazon.

The newest iPad Pro’s Ultra Retina XDR screen makes a world of difference when it comes to displays. The OLED technology makes all the colors brighter and more vibrant, perfect for watching your favorite TV shows and movies or while playing video games. Furthermore, video editing and photo editing becomes much more viable. With the M4 chip, you can run practically any app or game you want and even multitask using several apps and browser windows.

You can then maximize your tablet with Apple Intelligence, while the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil can really turn up your productivity to the next level by turning the iPad Pro into a laptop or drawing tablet. Get the discounted 11-inch M4 iPad Pro today!