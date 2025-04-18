iPad

The 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Pro offers excellent value and is packed with the latest M-series chip and an Ultra Retina XDR display. Today, the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB model is down to just $899 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

With high-end components inside it, the M4 iPad Pro is capable of becoming a laptop replacement. It boasts an all-day battery, thanks to the highly efficient M4 chip, and still has enough power to run heavy apps and games. Apple Intelligence is there to help you become more productive and get things done quickly. Just attach a Magic Keyboard or an Apple Pencil and you can turn it into a full-fledged laptop or a drawing canvas.

M4 iPad Pro
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $999.00 $899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M4 iPad Pro boasts advanced cameras, particularly Center Stage for videoconferences and Portrait mode for selfies. You can also use Face ID to sign into apps or make purchases. Get it today!

Lost your password?