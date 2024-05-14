The 11-inch OLED iPad Pro is $49 Off

Apple’s newly-launched iPad Pro has received a fresh $49 discount. Today, the 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi model is down to just $949 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

The iPad Pro is billed as the ‘ultimate iPad experience’ with a weight that’s even lighter than the current iPad Air models. With an Ultra Retina XDR display, you get a crisp OLED screen for watching movies and browsing on social media. For work purposes, you’ll find the new M4 chip to be up to the task, whether it’s editing photos or multitasking with several power-hungry apps. There’s also a nano-texture, though it’s limited to the 1TB and 2TB variants.

Face ID makes unlocking your iPad Pro and signing into apps that much easier, and advanced cameras support Center Stage, 4K video capture with ProRes, and adaptive True Tone flash, among others. Get the discounted 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip today!