The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s base iPad model is discounted at a significant price. Today, the 11th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 512GB storage is down to just $601 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

The latest iPad has the updated A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and advanced cameras with Center Stage support. You can have as many selfies as you want, or use the iPad as a device for videoconferences and similar tasks. Wi-Fi 6 allows quick access to downloads and uploads, and you’ll be able to stream your favorite shows without a problem.

New Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink $649.00 $601.67

It also has an updated USB-C port, perfect for using only a single cable for your Apple products. With Liquid Retina and True Tone, you can draw, take notes, and enjoy the adjusted display color temperature with the ambient environment. Last but not least, the 11th-generation iPad sports an all-day battery so you can use it for as long as you like. Buy it today!

