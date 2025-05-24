iPad

The 11th-Generation iPad is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

The base model iPad is a great value buy because it’s so useful in many scenarios. Today, the 11th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 256GB is down to just $399 from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

It’s the iPad that you, your family members, and friends can use for browsing, looking at social media, or watching videos and streaming content. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology puts out bright and vivid colors, while iPadOS is versatile enough that you can do most of your daily tasks with your tablet.

The latest iPad has access to Wi-Fi 6 for faster data transfer and connection, and it supports the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Use Touch ID to unlock, sign in, and make Apple Pay transactions. You’ll love the all-day battery and rear and front cameras for that occasional selfie and videos. Get the discounted 11th-Generation iPad today!

