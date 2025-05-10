iPad

The 11th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The latest base model iPad is good for many things, including browsing, light editing, and streaming entertainment. Today, the 11th-Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 512GB storage is down to just $599 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

Powered by the A16 chip, the iPad is a workhorse that can run your usual daily apps. Up front is the Liquid Retina display for watching your favorite shows and movies, browsing on the web, and general entertainment on social media. iPadOS does a good job of allowing for multitasking, essentially making the iPad a laptop replacement in a pinch. The 11th-generation model has wi-fi 6 technology as well for faster downloads and uploads. Add an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard and the iPad turns into a canvas for your creative ideas.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink Apple iPad 11-inch: A16 chip, 11-inch Model, Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP... $649.00 $598.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can use Touch ID to log in your apps or make secure payments, and the all-day battery is a nice touch. Get the discounted iPad today!

