The 11th Generation iPad WiFi 128GB is $50 Off

The latest base model iPad is available for a lower price in a limited-time promo. Today, the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad is down to just $299 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The iPad is great for casual use and when your children need a device for research, homework, or entertainment. The A16 chip works well with daily apps, browser, and casual games, and the Liquid Retina screen puts out bright colors for streaming content, such as movies and TV shows. The battery is good enough to last a whole day without charging as well.

The front and rear cameras serve the purpose of selfies and video recordings of special occasions. The iPad has wi-fi 6 technology for faster uploads and downloads, and file access. Combine the tablet with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you can use it to draw, write articles, and more. Get it today!