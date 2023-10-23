The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 Chip is $100 Off

There’s still time to snag the latest iPad Pro with M2 chip before the more expensive OLED model comes out next year. Today, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip and 512GB storage is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,400 on Amazon.

What separates the iPad Pro from the rest is its powerful M2 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display, an unbeatable combination when it comes to running the latest apps, games, and content. The mini-LED display shows crisp details and unmatched color accuracy, while the processor pushes the pace without breaking a sweat. Multitasking is a breeze as well, thanks to the latest iPadOS and its laptop replacement features.

Rounding out the rest of the details are Wi-Fi 6E technology, seamless pairing with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, Face ID, advanced cameras with Center Stage and ProRes support. Buy the discounted 12.9-inch iPad Pro today!