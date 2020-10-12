The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $50 Off

The 4th gen iPad Pro 12.9 inch gets a $50 discount today, down to just $949 from its usual price of $999 on Amazon. This is for the 128GB Wi-Fi model.

With a tablet of this caliber, who needs a laptop? The iPad Pro is sure to be your favorite daily driver, thanks to its wealth of features.

Apple iPad Pro

Liquid Retina display is sure to make photos, videos and graphics look more vivid than other devices. It’s great for when you need excellent color accuracy and when working on editing photos and videos.

The A12Z Bionic chip can easily outrun the competition. Multitasking becomes a snap and you’ll be able to run a few apps simultaneously.

Just because it’s an iPad doesn’t mean the cameras are mediocre. It has LiDAR Scanner for AR and can be used to shoot 4K videos, as well as scan and sign documents. Suffice to say, you’ll have an all-in-one workhorse with the 4th gen iPad Pro. Buy it today!