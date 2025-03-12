The 13-inch iPad Air M3 WiFi 128GB is $50 Off

The iPad Air just got a lot more powerful, thanks to the M3 chip. Today, the 13-inch iPad Air WiFi with 128GB of storage is down to just $749 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Apple’s lightest and thinnest iPad is a versatile device that can keep up with your daily life, featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display, USB-C, and Apple Intelligence. With iPadOS, you can multitask easily and run a few apps and browser windows, or put two of them side by side. Pair this with the Magic Keyboard and you can get more screen real estate and increase productivity at the same time.

Speaking of communication, the iPad Air M3 has fast WiFi 6E connectivity, USB-C compatibility, and 12MP back and front cameras with Center Stage support. It can easily last a whole day without needing a charge. Get the discounted M3 iPad Air 128GB today!