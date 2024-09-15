iPad

The 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pro with the M4 chip is discounted at an attractive price. Today, the 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip, Wi-Fi, and 1TB storage is down to just $1,749 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon.

Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, 12MP... $1,899.00 $1,749.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Headlining the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is the Ultra Retina XDR display, where OLED technology equals darker blacks and more vivid colors. The latest M4 chip offers unparalleled power, capable of running any task you might need for work or play. AAA games and even the most power-hungry tools and software will run smoothly, with extra heft to spare for multitasking. iPadOS is good for running multiple apps and browsers side by side, so you won’t have any issues with the M4 iPad Pro.

The M4 iPad Pro will support Apple Intelligence when it comes out this year. Rounding out the details include. Buy the discounted iPad Pro with M4 chip today!

