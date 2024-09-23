The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is $79 Off

Apple’s iPad lineup is becoming more capable than ever, with a chip that can rival laptops in terms of graphical and computing power. Today, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB model is down to just $719.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The M2-powered iPad Air is the lightest iPad in the lineup, but it boasts enough heft to run your daily apps and favorite internet activities. Multitasking is a smooth affair, and coupled with iPadOS you’ll be running your apps and browsers side by side. Up front is a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, where everything is vivid. The screen is good enough for photo editing and watching your favorite shows and movies.

Apple has made its battery life last all day so you can do what you want even when you’re outdoors. Get the discounted 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB today!