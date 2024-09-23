iPad

The 13-inch M2 iPad Air is $79 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

Apple’s iPad lineup is becoming more capable than ever, with a chip that can rival laptops in terms of graphical and computing power. Today, the 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB model is down to just $719.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $799.00 $729.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2-powered iPad Air is the lightest iPad in the lineup, but it boasts enough heft to run your daily apps and favorite internet activities. Multitasking is a smooth affair, and coupled with iPadOS you’ll be running your apps and browsers side by side. Up front is a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, where everything is vivid. The screen is good enough for photo editing and watching your favorite shows and movies.

Apple iPad Air

Apple has made its battery life last all day so you can do what you want even when you’re outdoors. Get the discounted 13-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 appear in refurbished lineup in the US
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Under display Face ID not arriving for iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone
‘28 Years Later’ film to be shot on iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Halfbrick+
Halfbrick+ game bundle goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 to have 120Hz ProMotion screen
1 Min Read
M4 iPad
Apple looking to fix M4 iPad Pro and iPadOS 18 crashing problem
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
More US states to have iPhone driver’s license support
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone lineup to use 3nm chip
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
First iPhone 16 customers start receiving their orders
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?