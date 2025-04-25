iPad

The 13-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB WiFi is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

The iPad Air is an excellent tablet to have if you want that balance between portability and power. Today, the 13-inch M3 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB storage is down to just $729 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The iPad Air with the M3 chip gives you the ability to do just about everything a mid-powered laptop can, including multitasking, light editing work, and entertainment. It has the Apple Intelligence so you can blast through your daily work more efficiently, while the Liquid Retina Display is great for watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Social media posts appear more vibrant, and you can even draw or take notes with the help of an Apple Pencil.

M3 iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple Apple iPad Air 13-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $799.00 $729.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple’s thinnest and lightest tablet offers an all-day battery and cameras with Center Stage and True Tone flash for videoconferences and selfies. Get the discounted 13-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS
1 Min Read
Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
Meta announces live translation features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
iPad
The 11th-Generation iPad 512GB WiFi is $49 Off
1 Min Read
YouTube TV
Customizable multiview to arrive on YouTube TV
1 Min Read
iOS 18.4
Apple now prevents iOS 18.4 downgrade
1 Min Read
Max
Max Follows Netflix in password sharing crackdown
1 Min Read
Apple
watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 third betas out now
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
Online leak reveals iPhone 17 Pro camera bar change
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.5
macOS Sequoia 15.5 now has a third beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?