The 13-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB WiFi is $70 Off

The iPad Air is an excellent tablet to have if you want that balance between portability and power. Today, the 13-inch M3 iPad Air Wi-Fi 128GB storage is down to just $729 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The iPad Air with the M3 chip gives you the ability to do just about everything a mid-powered laptop can, including multitasking, light editing work, and entertainment. It has the Apple Intelligence so you can blast through your daily work more efficiently, while the Liquid Retina Display is great for watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Social media posts appear more vibrant, and you can even draw or take notes with the help of an Apple Pencil.

Apple’s thinnest and lightest tablet offers an all-day battery and cameras with Center Stage and True Tone flash for videoconferences and selfies. Get the discounted 13-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB today!