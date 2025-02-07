iPad

The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro 1TB WiFi is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Pro

Amazon has the M4 iPad Pro at $200 off, featuring a stunning 13-inch display and massive 1TB of storage, letting you store large files, your game library, music, 4K videos, and apps. Powered with the M4 chip and a higher RAM at 16GB, you can easily multitask and zoom through your work effortlessly, along with Apple Intelligence to simplify things and enhance your security ensuring that only you can access the data stored.

The 13-inch screen is way bigger than a smartphone display while being less of a bulk compared to a laptop. Ultra Retina XDR Display delivers stunning graphics for media consumption, with a battery life of up to 10 hours. It’s compatible with Apple Accessories like the Apple Pencil, letting you draw and take notes on your iPad, and Magic Keyboard which you can type on your iPad like a mini computer. Get yourself an iPad Pro today!

