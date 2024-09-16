The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off

The M4 iPad Pro has a lot going for it, including an OLED screen, the new M4 chip, and Apple Intelligence. Today, the cellular 1TB and 13-inch iPad Pro is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $2,199 on Amazon.

The M4 iPad Pro is the ultimate laptop replacement, boasting a chip that has a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU. The Ultra Retina XDR is the star of the show, with unparalleled blacks and vivid colors that are perfect for every kind of activity. Shows and movies will be much better, and the extra clarity can come in handy when you’re browsing or making a report. The same applies when you’re doing extensive video or image editing.

Rounding out the features are an all-day battery, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and advanced cameras for video conferences and selfies. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro today!