iPad

The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

The M4 iPad Pro has a lot going for it, including an OLED screen, the new M4 chip, and Apple Intelligence. Today, the cellular 1TB and 13-inch iPad Pro is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $2,199 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Black Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 1TB, 12MP... $2,099.00 $1,899.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M4 iPad Pro is the ultimate laptop replacement, boasting a chip that has a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU. The Ultra Retina XDR is the star of the show, with unparalleled blacks and vivid colors that are perfect for every kind of activity. Shows and movies will be much better, and the extra clarity can come in handy when you’re browsing or making a report. The same applies when you’re doing extensive video or image editing.

M4 iPad Pro

Rounding out the features are an all-day battery, support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and advanced cameras for video conferences and selfies. Get the discounted M4 iPad Pro today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development
1 Min Read
Apple
New iPad and Mac models next to debut next
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Next Studio Display may have privacy filters
1 Min Read
The Elder Scrolls: Castles
‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ launches on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Pro
The 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
2022 iPad Air and iPad Pro now available in refurbished version
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Shipping estimate for iPhone 16 Pro models reaches October
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Intelligence highlighted in several Video ads
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The 6th-generation iPad Mini is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?