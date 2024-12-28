The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is $200 Off

The latest iPad Pro is more than just a tablet- it’s a high-powered device capable of most work you’d do in a laptop. Today, the 13-inch Wi-Fi model with 256GB storage is down to just $1,099 from its original price of $1,300 on Amazon.

The M4 iPad Pro is better than ever, thanks to the newest M series chip and the introduction of the Ultra Retina XDR display. Everything looks amazing on an OLED screen- you get vibrant colors and deep blacks, all of which are excellent for consuming content or editing photos and videos. In addition, the M4 chip lets you play all the latest games and run the most demanding apps, and even multitask when you need it.

It also boasts an all-day battery, and the Wi-Fi 6E component ensures you get a speedy connection. Pair it with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and unlock its true potential. Buy the discounted 13-inch M4 iPad Pro today!