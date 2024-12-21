iPad

The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB Storage is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

The M4 Powered iPad Pro is 15% off on Amazon, bringing the price down from  $1299 to $1099.

Featuring an impressive 13-inch display with OLED technology and Ultra Retina XDR, stellar contrast, brightness, accurarate colors, P3 wide color, True Tone and Pro Motion,  the iPad Pro offers the ultimate experience. Prepare to immerse in awesome gaming graphics and cinema viewing right in your hands.

M4 iPad Pro
Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4): Built for Apple Intelligence, Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP... $1,299.00 $1,099.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With a battery that can last all day, you can do major tasks on your iPad Pro, from work to editing, gaming, and more. It has 256GB of storage which can accommodate heavy use for games and creative projects, high-resolution photos and videos. Wifi 6e enables a  ore reliable connection and faster speed to handle more data and simultaneous tasks. Apple intelligence lets you complete tasks and express yourself freely, with advanced security to protect your privacy.

Get a new iPad Pro today and save $200!

