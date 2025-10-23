The 18-inch Foldable iPad Will Be Delayed 

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that due to problems encountered in development regarding the display technology and weight, the foldable iPad could be delayed up to 2029. Many rumors have suggested the company is developing a big foldable device, but it was uncertain if it will be presented as a Mac or an iPad.

A large OLED screen foldable device could be pricey and could reach as much as $3,900 if prices for components don’t go down in the future. The iPad Pro 13-inch is priced at $1,299, and the cost of the foldable device could be times three. The foldable iPad looks similar to a Mac when closed because it has an aluminum shell with no outer display.

The foldable iPhone will be Apple’s first foldable device that could see a release as early as next year, and many rumors indicate that the company will want to introduce the device along with the iPhone 18 line, while some suggest that it may likewise be delayed.