The 2020 iPad Pro teardown confirms incremental updates and offers one close look at LiDAR scanner

Earlier today iFixit shared a video of a teardown of the new Apple iPad Pro. The video is amazing and confirms several things.

The teardown video by iFixit confirms that most of the internal structure of this iPad Pro 2020 is similar to the iPad 2018.

2020 iPad Pro teardown

The most obvious feature which iFixit saw in this model was the latest LiDAR scanner. The scanner can measure the distance of five meters of the surrounding objects. It also gives the users a new and enhanced augmented reality experience.

The video also confirmed that the iPad Pro has the new A12Z Bionic chip. It contains the 8-core GPU. It also has an enhanced thermal architecture. There are several new performance controllers in the iPad Pro 2020. The iPad Pro has a 6GB RAM. The previous models were only 4GB.

The video also shows that the iPad Pro 2020 has a modular USB C Port. The model has the adhesive that holds everything together which makes it difficult to repair the iPad Pro.

iFixit gives a score of 3 out of 10 for the repairability of this new model. It does not have flexible repairing options. The customers can purchase the new iPad Pro 2020 starting from $799.