The 2020 model iPad Pro gets a $120 price slash

Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro are getting discounts across the board. Today, you can snap up a 2020 12.9 inch iPad Pro at $120, or an 11 inch model for just $729, down $70 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The 2020 iPad Pro offers several improvements compared to its predecessors, with the most noticeable one being the edge to edge Retina Display with P3 wide color, True Tone and ProMotion. You’ll be able to edit, play and work with accurate colors and a screen that’s pleasing to the eyes.

Inside is an A12Z Bionic processor that can handle even the most demanding tasks and apps. Add in an Apple Pencil or a Magic or Smart Keyboard and you’ll become more productive and efficient.

LiDAR Scanner can take ultrawide shots and allow for an immersive AR experience. A single charge can last you the whole day. At up to $120 off the previous gen iPad Pro is a must buy!