The 2022 11-inch iPad Pro Gets a $70 Discount

The iPad Pro is an all-rounder when it comes to work, play, and school. Today, you can get the 126GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for just $729 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The inclusion of the M2 chip allows the 11-inch iPad Pro to compete with laptops. In terms of graphical power and processing, you’d pretty much be able to do what you want, from creating sketches, light photo or video editing, to playing the latest games in the market. You can even use the Apple tablet as an extension of your work setup, e.g., sending emails, doing research, and writing blog posts (with an Apple keyboard).

If it’s portability and convenience you need, then the 2022 iPad Pro has it in spades. WiFi 6 and a 12MP Ultra Wide with Center Stage camera lets you get in a videoconference quick, and there’s 128GB of storage for media, files, and apps. Buy the $70 off iPad Pro today!