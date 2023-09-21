The 2022 12-inch iPad Pro is $100 Off

The iPad Pro is a powerful and versatile device that can handle everyday tasks. Today, the 2022 12-inch iPad Pro WiFi 128GB is down to just $999 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

The M2-powered iPad Pro can certainly handle power-hungry apps and games, as well as multi-tasking and heavy graphics work thanks to its revolutionary chip. All the work and play you do is displayed in full color and detail of the Liquid Retina XDR and handled by True Tone, ProMotion, and more. You can edit HDR photos and watch your favorite shows in full immersion mode.

Apple’s high-end tablet still works in the office and similar cases, with a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage technology. A full charge can easily last you the whole day, and the iPad Pro supports peripherals such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Buy the discounted 12-inch iPad Pro today!