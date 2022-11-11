The 2022 iPad Gets a Small But Welcome Discount

If you have your eyes set to getting the 2022 iPad, now’s your chance. Today, the 10.9-inch 64GB model with WiFi and Cellular is down to just $579 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The newest iPad is a shiny addition to the iPad lineup, featuring new bold color options and an updated A14 Bionic chip. The screen has expanded to 10.9 inches and with less bezels too- the Liquid Retina and True Tone make work, play and consuming content easy on the eyes.

Display aside, the 2022 Apple iPad can do a lot of things, with features such as Touch ID, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, and support for 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity. Apple has switched to USB-C on this one for attaching accessories and charging, and you can use a 1st-generation Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard Folio for content creation and editing.

