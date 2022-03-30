The 4th gen iPad Air Gets a Huge $69 Discount

Those who don’t mind previous-gen Apple products can get the iPad Air 4 right now, as the 10.9 inch 64GB WiFi model is down to just $529 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The 4th generation iPad Air sports several color options such as green and sky blue, alongside traditional ones such as rose gold, space gray and silver. It gets a massive upgrade over its predecessor with the A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display with edge to edge design.

With an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard the iPad Air becomes a legitimate laptop replacement for creatives and those who need to type up emails, content or messages. Rounding out the details are wide stereo audio, wifi 6, a 12MP rear and 7MP front camera, Touch ID and USB-C connectivity.

$69 off on the iPad Air 4th generation is definitely worth a look. Make sure to get yours today!