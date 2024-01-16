iPad

The 5th Generation iPad Air is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

Snag an awesome deal with the 5th generation iPad Air equipped with the M1 chip. Today, the Wi-Fi 64GB model in select colors is down to just $499 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The iPad Air is the lightest and thinnest iPad in Apple’s lineup, which makes it one of the most portable devices around. With the M1 chip, you’re not limited to the things you can do, whether it’s editing images or playing the latest AAA games. A 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display shows every detail in crisp and vivid color- everything looks stunning, even TV shows and movies.

Apple iPad Air

An all-day battery ensures you can count on the iPad Air to get the job done. And if that’s not enough, you can easily pair it with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard. This also comes with the latest iPadOS so you can use virtually any app in the App Store. Buy it today!

