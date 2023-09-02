The 5th Generation iPad Air is $120 Off

The iPad Air 5 is a light yet powerful tablet for just about every type of daily work, from typing to content creation and research. Today, the iPad Air 5th Generation WiFi + Cellular with M1 chip and 64GB is down to just $629.99 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

If you’re looking for serious performance in a light and thin design, then this deal is for you. The 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display is supported by the M1 chip for massive power and clear graphics on apps, videos, and photo edits. iPadOS unlocks the full potential with an Apple Pencil or keyboard.

Rounding out the details are Touch ID for payment and authentication, advanced cameras for Center Stage and capturing 4K videos, 5G speeds, and an all-day battery. Connect a wireless keyboard and it can turn into a portable laptop. Buy the discounted iPad Air 5 today!