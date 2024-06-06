The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 Chip is $199 Off

Pining for an iPad with OLED screen but don’t have the budget yet? You can take a detour and grab the M1-powered iPad Air for $200 off. Today, the 5th Generation iPad Air WiFi 256GB is down to just $549 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

The M1-powered iPad Air is more capable than ever, able to run apps and games without slowing down. The same applies to heavy tasks such as photo editing or having multiple apps and tools open. You can rely on the tablet to get work done, and still have enough to entertain you during breaks and evenings. The 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display is a marvel, and you can pair the tablet with a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to unlock productivity to new levels. The device also has Touch ID and advanced rear and front cameras. Get the discounted M1 iPad Air today!