The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 is $200 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

With the release of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, you’d think a lower tablet wouldn’t be worth it. However, a $200 discount might change your mind. Today, the M1 iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi is down to just $399 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The M1 iPad Air is a powerful device, boasting the proprietary M1 chip that can handle virtually any task. Multitasking is a cinch with the chip, and you can entertain yourself with the latest games and video content for entertainment. Speaking of, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes visuals pop and offer greater immersion in the process. Touch ID lets you pay via Apple Pay or unlock your iPad and sign into apps.

Apple iPad Air

Pair it with an Apple Pencil and you can create content on the go, or with a Magic Keyboard to boost productivity. Get the discounted M1 iPad Air today!

