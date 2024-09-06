iPad

The 6th Generation iPad Mini is $119 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini

The iPad mini is the most portable of the iPad lineup, and today’s deal will definitely make you consider one for light work and entertainment on the go. The 6th generation iPad mini WiFi 64GB is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): with A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi... $499.00 $379.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad mini 6 is equipped with a bright 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, great for watching, browsing, and doing light work. Inside is an A15 Bionic chip for running all your daily apps and games, and the 12MP front camera takes care of videoconferences and the occasional photos. 

iPad Mini

The iPadOS is made for multitasking, and if you have a keyboard or stylus you can turn the tablet into a reliable laptop replacement. What’s more, a full charge should last you the whole day so you won’t need to worry about plugging in. Get the discounted iPad mini 6 with 64GB storage today!

