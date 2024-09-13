The 6th-generation iPad Mini is $119 Off

The iPad mini is a capable and portable tablet that can get casual work and entertainment done in a pinch. Today, the 6th-generation iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB model is down to just $379.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The sixth iteration of the iPad mini is equipped with the A15 Bionic chip and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Wi-Fi 6, and an all-day battery life. Should you need to send an email, browse websites and social media, or watch videos on YouTube or your favorite streaming platform, then the iPad mini is your best bet. It’s also good for taking selfies, photos, and videos, thanks to the 12MP rear camera.

Touch ID is there to unlock the tablet and sign into apps, and the 64GB storage should hold a lot of content before you need to unload. Get the discounted 6th-generation iPad mini today!