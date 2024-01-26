The 6th Generation iPad Mini is 20% Off

Get a small yet capable tablet at a reduced price. Today, the 6th-generation iPad mini with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Equipped with the A15 Bionic chip and Liquid Retina display, the iPad mini 6 may be diminutive in size but it’s powerful in its own right. Multitasking is a cinch, and you’ll be able to open several browser windows and even an app or two without any trouble. The crisp display will make viewing videos and streaming content a joy as well.

Add a smart folio and Apple Pencil or keyboard and you can turn the iPad mini 6 into an ultra portable laptop replacement. It also has all the bells and whistles you’d expect from an iPad, including advanced cameras, Touch ID, fast wi-fi, and more. Get the discounted WiFi 64GB iPad mini 6 today!