iPad

The 9th-generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $130 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

If a daily support device that can handle light work tasks and entertainment is what you need, then we recommend today’s deal. The 9th-gen iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is down to just $199 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $329.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 9th-generation iPad is still capable in its own right, boasting an A13 Bionic chip and 10.2 inch Retina display. Small work tasks such as checking and responding to email and browsing can be done quickly, thanks to iPadOS’ multi-window capabilities. Off work and for pleasure, you can watch streaming videos on YouTube, Apple TV+, and Netflix while connected to a stable wi-fi network.

Apple iPad

Touch ID is there to make things easier, allowing you to make payments, sign into apps, and unlock your iPad in just a few seconds. There’s also a front and rear camera for selfies, videoconferencing, and taking photos. Get the discounted 9th-gen iPad today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds+ gets firmware update
1 Min Read
Find Your Mood
Apple Music now has ‘Find Your Mood’ stations
1 Min Read
Beats
Beats shares Powerbeats Pro 2 Social Media photo
1 Min Read
Bluetooth 6.0
Bluetooth 6.0 is now available
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify launches ‘Daylist’ feature
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram introduces ‘Stories’ comment feature
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Huawei
Huawei reveals own September 10 event
1 Min Read
App Store
Xbox Cloud Gaming arriving on App Store ‘Impossible’
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
visionOS 2 beta 9 launches to developers
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The M3 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?