The 9th-generation iPad Gets a Massive $60 Discount

The previous-generation iPad may already have a successor, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook it. Today, the 64GB WiFi iPad is down to just $269 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

The 2021 iPad is still a catch, more so with a $60 discount. It’s pretty speedy in its own way, and you get timely support when it comes to iPadOS and support for the latest Apple accessories.

Apple’s tablet has a 10.2-inch Retina display for brilliant graphics in videos, games, and browsing, as well as an A13 Bionic chip for multi-tasking and running intensive loads. You can attach an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard, effectively turning it into a laptop replacement.

A single full charge gives you up to 10 hours of productivity or play, and you should have a capable device for a long time. Buy the 9th generation iPad and save $60 today!