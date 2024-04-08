The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off

Now is the best time to spring for a budget iPad with more discounts. Today, the 9th generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 256GB storage is down to just $379 from its original price of $480 on Amazon.

The base iPad model is made for those who want a tablet without having to break the bank. Featuring an A13 Bionic chip and 10.2-inch Retina Display, you’ll be able to do most of your daily tasks, including doodling, taking notes, sending emails, and opening work apps. With the all-day battery you only need to charge it to full once and go about your day. Also, the tablet turns into a serviceable replacement laptop with an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard.

Rounding out the details is Touch ID, fast wi-fi connectivity, front and back cameras, and iPadOS for multitasking. Get the discounted 9th generation iPad with 256GB storage today!