iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

Now is the best time to spring for a budget iPad with more discounts. Today, the 9th generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 256GB storage is down to just $379 from its original price of $480 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Gray Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $479.00 $379.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The base iPad model is made for those who want a tablet without having to break the bank. Featuring an A13 Bionic chip and 10.2-inch Retina Display, you’ll be able to do most of your daily tasks, including doodling, taking notes, sending emails, and opening work apps. With the all-day battery you only need to charge it to full once and go about your day. Also, the tablet turns into a serviceable replacement laptop with an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard.

Apple iPad

Rounding out the details is Touch ID, fast wi-fi connectivity, front and back cameras, and iPadOS for multitasking. Get the discounted 9th generation iPad with 256GB storage today!

