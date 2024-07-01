The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off

It’s not too late to get your hands on a heavily discounted iPad that can get some light work done. Today, the iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi and 256GB storage is down to just $379 from its original price of $479 on Amazon.

The 9th generation iPad comes with the A13 chip and a 10.2 inch Retina display to power your everyday apps and tools. The base model can handle light work, including emails and browsing, as well as leisure with streaming apps and games. It boasts an all-day battery and pairs with an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard quite well to enhance productivity.

You get a front and back camera with 12MP Ultra Wide aspects for selfies and videoconferencing, as well as capturing photos and scanning documents. Touch ID is available for access and signing into apps. Get the discounted 256GB Wi-Fi 9th Generation iPad today!