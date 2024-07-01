iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

It’s not too late to get your hands on a heavily discounted iPad that can get some light work done. Today, the iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi and 256GB storage is down to just $379 from its original price of $479 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Gray Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $479.00 $379.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 9th generation iPad comes with the A13 chip and a 10.2 inch Retina display to power your everyday apps and tools. The base model can handle light work, including emails and browsing, as well as leisure with streaming apps and games. It boasts an all-day battery and pairs with an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard quite well to enhance productivity.

Apple iPad

You get a front and back camera with 12MP Ultra Wide aspects for selfies and videoconferencing, as well as capturing photos and scanning documents. Touch ID is available for access and signing into apps. Get the discounted 256GB Wi-Fi 9th Generation iPad today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 
1 Min Read
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero coming in July to the iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple working on new tech that simplifies the iPhone’s battery replacement
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro officially launches outside the U.S.
1 Min Read
AirPods
macOS Sequoia brings Headphone Accommodations for AirPods
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple tops tablet sales in the US
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac now available
1 Min Read
AirTags
AirTags on Sale at $24.99 (1-Pack) and $78.99 (4-Pack)
1 Min Read
Samsung
Samsung hotel TVs to have Airplay support
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Hungarian Apple Pay users affected by unexpected charges
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s self-service diagnostics software expands to Europe
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?