iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The base model iPad is perfectly serviceable as a daily device for light work and entertainment. Today, the 9th gen iPad with 64GB of storage and wi-fi is down to just $229 from its original price of $329 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Silver

Having the A13 Bionic chip helps the device run regular apps and streaming services smoothly, while the 10.2-inch Retina display is good enough to watch your favorite shows and movies. Touch ID is found at the bottom for unlocking your iPad, signing into apps, or making a payment via Apple Pay. A full charge should last you the whole day even in heavy use. More importantly, the recent iPadOS will allow you to be productive thanks to support for multiple apps and windows.

Apple iPad

The base gen iPad has a 12MP camera for Center Stage, giving you peace of mind in selfies and videoconferencing. Get the discounted 9th generation iPad today!

