The 9th Generation iPad is Now Only $199

The 9th generation iPad may be long in the tooth, but with this new price point, it’s certainly an attractive buy. Today, the 9th Generation iPad with 64GB of storage is down to just $199 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Equipped with the still-serviceable A13 chip, the iPad can do more than just send an email or type up a document. The 10.2-inch Retina Display is great for watching videos and your favorite TV shows as well. You can still run most apps for daily use, thanks to the fast wi-fi connectivity and Bluetooth. What’s more, the iPad can run all day on a single charge, and supports the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil as well.

At the front and back are 12MP Ultra Wide cameras with Center Stage support for improved videoconferences. Touch ID is built in as well for signing in and making Apple Pay transactions. Get the discounted 9th-generation iPad today!