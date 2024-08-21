iPad

The 9th Generation iPad is Now Only $199

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

The 9th generation iPad may be long in the tooth, but with this new price point, it’s certainly an attractive buy. Today, the 9th Generation iPad with 64GB of storage is down to just $199 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $329.00 $199.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Equipped with the still-serviceable A13 chip, the iPad can do more than just send an email or type up a document. The 10.2-inch Retina Display is great for watching videos and your favorite TV shows as well. You can still run most apps for daily use, thanks to the fast wi-fi connectivity and Bluetooth. What’s more, the iPad can run all day on a single charge, and supports the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil as well.

Apple iPad

At the front and back are 12MP Ultra Wide cameras with Center Stage support for improved videoconferences. Touch ID is built in as well for signing in and making Apple Pay transactions. Get the discounted 9th-generation iPad today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Podcasts
Apple Podcasts web version now available
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 on track for 2024 debut
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay launches US National Park Foundation drive
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
Beats launches special edition Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro models
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card promo gives away $300 bonus for Sign-Ups
1 Min Read
Geekbench
AI-Powered iOS and macOS benchmarking tool launch on Geekbench
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads launches new analytics features and more
1 Min Read
iPhone
California to support iPhone driver’s license soon
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra outpaces SE model in sales
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?