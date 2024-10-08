The 9th Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is $129 Off

Today’s deal is all about getting maximum value for your money. The 9th-generation iPad Wi-Fi model with 64GB storage is down to just $199.99 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The base model iPad is an excellent jack-of-all-trades tablet, able to handle daily tasks and apps with ease. You can load it up with your favorite apps, including email, social media, casual games, and streaming services, and enjoy them anywhere, anytime. The 9th generation model has the A13 bionic chip, and the 10.2 Retina display is good enough for consuming content. Add an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard and you can draw, take notes, and do productive tasks more efficiently.

A single full charge can easily last a whole day. You can use Touch ID for extra convenience and when you need to sign app or make Apple Pay transactions. Get the discounted iPad Wi-Fi 64GB model today!