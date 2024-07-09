The 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB Storage is Only $249

Apple’s base iPad model has received a huge discount. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

The 9th generation iPad should provide much-needed support and backup, with a portability unmatched in the tablet and laptop department. The 10-inch screen should be enough for completing light tasks, from emails to browsing and the occasional video call and meetings. Couple it with an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard and you can enjoy next-level productivity even when you’re on the go.

The iPad’s A13 chip provide power for all your apps, while fast wi-fi keeps you connected at all times. Touch ID makes things simpler in the device unlocking and Apple Pay end, while the Ultra Wide front camera lets you record videos and experience Center Stage. Get the discounted 9th gen iPad with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi today!