iPad

The 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB Storage is Only $249

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad

Apple’s base iPad model has received a huge discount. Today, the 64GB Wi-Fi model is down to just $249 from its original price of $330 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Gray Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP... $329.00 $249.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 9th generation iPad should provide much-needed support and backup, with a portability unmatched in the tablet and laptop department. The 10-inch screen should be enough for completing light tasks, from emails to browsing and the occasional video call and meetings. Couple it with an Apple Pencil or a Smart Keyboard and you can enjoy next-level productivity even when you’re on the go.

Apple iPad

The iPad’s A13 chip provide power for all your apps, while fast wi-fi keeps you connected at all times. Touch ID makes things simpler in the device unlocking and Apple Pay end, while the Ultra Wide front camera lets you record videos and experience Center Stage. Get the discounted 9th gen iPad with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Pro
Apple developing thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch
2 Min Read
watchOS 11
Latest watchOS 11 beta software debuts
1 Min Read
tvOS 18
tvOS 18 developer seed launched
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil with USB-C now available in refurbished model
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 brings dynamic wallpaper support
3 Min Read
Final Cut Pro for iPad 2
Apple releases Final Cut Pro for iPad 2, Final Cut Camera and updates to Mac version
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple explains the requirement of iPhone 15 Pro for Apple Intelligence
3 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $60 Off
1 Min Read
EU Epic Games
EU Epic Games Store gains approval from Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera
1 Min Read
HomePod
Code shows new ‘Home Accessory’ device
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Chip and 512GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?