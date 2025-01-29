The iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off

The 10th generation iPad is marked $40 off on Amazon, featuring a powerful A14 Bionic chip combined with iPadOS to deliver powerful performances on everything you do, with pre-installed apps like Safari, Keynote, and Messages to boost your productivity.

Advertisements

Cruise through tasks, work, and gaming with a battery that lasts all day. Wi-Fi 6 paves the way for seamless streaming, uploads and downloads, with 64GB storage providing enough space for documents, some games, videos and photos. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display offers stunning quality and True Tone adapting to the color temperature of the room so it is not too bright or too dark and doesn’t affect your eyes.

The 10th Gen iPad is compatible with Apple accessories like Magic Keyboard folio, a detachable keyboard with a back panel to protect your device, and the Apple Pencil so you can sign documents, take notes, draw and unleash your creativity on your iPad. Order yours today!