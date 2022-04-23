The iPad Air 4 drops to an all-time low of $469

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

If you’re not too keen on the iPad Air 5 and are looking for a more budget option, this one’s for you. Today, the iPad Air 4 with 64GB storage and WiFi model is down to just $469.99 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The 2020 iPad Air sports several color options aside from Silver and Space Gray. You get a stunning edge to edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with wide color and True Tone, and on the back is a serviceable A14 chip for processing work, apps and games.

Touch ID works for Apple Pay functionality and access to the tablet. iPadOS makes it a versatile machine that can act as a laptop replacement- you can add an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard depending on what you need.

Rounding out the details are USB-C charging, wide stereo audio and a 12MP rear camera, as well as wifi 6. Grab the iPad Air 4 64GB WiFi model at a $129 discount today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
