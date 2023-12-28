iPad

The iPad Air 5 is $120 Off

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

Itching to get your hands on an iPad Air? Now, you can finally take action because the iPad Air 5 is discounted- the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model is down to just $629.99 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G... $749.00 $629.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPad Air 5 has that edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen that’s a feast for the eyes. Coupled with the M1 chip, you’d be hard-pressed to find an app or game that will struggle or lag. Multi-tasking is also a snap, and you can have the tablet double as a laptop replacement in a pinch. Add a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you’d have an excellent work or note-taking device.

iPad Air

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air has Touch ID for unlocking and making secure payments using Apple Pay. The 5G cellular and WiFi 6 are the icing on the cake. Get the discounted iPad Air 5 64GB with WiFi and Cellular today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video now has $2.99 add-on for avoiding ads
1 Min Read
AirTag
Limited edition AirTag appears in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay now supported at Lowe’s
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Track Your Items and Get 17% Off the Apple AirTag
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple stops Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 sales in US
1 Min Read
MagSafe Patent
New MagSafe patent discusses user authentication and data transfer
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January
1 Min Read
Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers
1 Min Read
Google Santa Tracker
Google Santa tracker now live
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Long battery life shown off in latest iPhone 15 ad
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024: Apple’s Next-Gen Masterpiece
5 Min Read
Lost your password?