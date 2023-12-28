The iPad Air 5 is $120 Off

Itching to get your hands on an iPad Air? Now, you can finally take action because the iPad Air 5 is discounted- the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model is down to just $629.99 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

The iPad Air 5 has that edge-to-edge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen that’s a feast for the eyes. Coupled with the M1 chip, you’d be hard-pressed to find an app or game that will struggle or lag. Multi-tasking is also a snap, and you can have the tablet double as a laptop replacement in a pinch. Add a Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil and you’d have an excellent work or note-taking device.

Apple’s 5th-generation iPad Air has Touch ID for unlocking and making secure payments using Apple Pay. The 5G cellular and WiFi 6 are the icing on the cake. Get the discounted iPad Air 5 64GB with WiFi and Cellular today!