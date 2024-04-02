The iPad Air 5 is $150 Off

The iPad Air 5 is down to its best price yet, so it’s a deal you shouldn’t miss out on. Today, the iPad Air 5 WiFi model with 64GB storage is down to just $449 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Thin and light describes the iPad Air 5 perfectly, but there’s more power than ever. The M1 chip can do both creative tasks and gaming endeavors, as well as multitasking options if you ever need a portable laptop replacement. One full charge can last a whole day even with heavy use.

Up front is a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for faithful colors and tones. Touch ID is there for making payments, unlocking your iPad, or signing on to apps. Pair your iPad Air with an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard and you can leave your laptop at home and carry the tablet wherever you go. Buy the discounted 64GB iPad Air 5th Generation today!